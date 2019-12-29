BMO UK/PAR 0.001 (LON:BHI) Given Daily News Impact Score of -2.00

Media headlines about BMO UK/PAR 0.001 (LON:BHI) have trended negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. BMO UK/PAR 0.001 earned a coverage optimism score of -2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

BHI opened at GBX 101.50 ($1.34) on Friday. BMO UK/PAR 0.001 has a 52-week low of GBX 0.99 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 101 ($1.33). The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The company has a market cap of $87.36 million and a P/E ratio of 28.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 96.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 94.51.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a GBX 1.29 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.32%. BMO UK/PAR 0.001’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.39%.

