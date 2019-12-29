Boeing (NYSE:BA) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of -3.33

Media stories about Boeing (NYSE:BA) have trended very negative this week, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Boeing earned a media sentiment score of -3.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the aircraft producer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

BA traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $330.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,123,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,778,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Boeing has a 12 month low of $309.40 and a 12 month high of $446.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $352.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $357.04. The company has a market cap of $185.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 42.88 and a beta of 1.24.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boeing will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $353.00 price objective (down previously from $367.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Vertical Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $419.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $372.41.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

