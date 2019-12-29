BOLT Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.04 Million (BOLT)

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 29th. BOLT has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BOLT has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. One BOLT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and Switcheo Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BOLT alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013479 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00189078 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.35 or 0.01331722 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025352 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00124755 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BOLT Token Profile

BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 413,840,355 tokens. BOLT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BOLT’s official message board is medium.com/bolt-global. BOLT’s official website is www.bolt-token.global.

Buying and Selling BOLT

BOLT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOLT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOLT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOLT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.