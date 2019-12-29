BOMB 24-Hour Volume Hits $37,239.00 (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One BOMB token can now be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00009078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox. In the last week, BOMB has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. BOMB has a market cap of $644,417.00 and approximately $37,239.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00057539 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00084404 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000976 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00068347 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,480.81 or 1.00651361 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000350 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 955,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 954,572 tokens. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken.

BOMB Token Trading

BOMB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

