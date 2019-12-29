Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) Short Interest Down 8.6% in December

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the November 28th total of 2,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.5 days. Currently, 11.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, CFO Brant Demuth bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.80 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,354.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 43.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,591 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bonanza Creek Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Shares of BCEI opened at $23.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.14 million, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.58. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.76.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $75.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.68 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 58.72% and a return on equity of 19.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bonanza Creek Energy will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.