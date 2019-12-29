BonusCloud (BXC) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. BonusCloud has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $3,404.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BonusCloud token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BonusCloud has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BonusCloud Token Profile

BonusCloud (CRYPTO:BXC) is a token. Its launch date was December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud's total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,810,980,523 tokens.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BonusCloud is bonuscloud.io.

Buying and Selling BonusCloud

BonusCloud can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BonusCloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BonusCloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

