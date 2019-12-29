BOOM Price Up 6.2% This Week (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One BOOM token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and BitMart. BOOM has a market capitalization of $734,836.00 and $35,024.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BOOM has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013577 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00191133 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.94 or 0.01351867 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025484 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00123624 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About BOOM

BOOM’s total supply is 972,982,290 tokens and its circulating supply is 772,920,083 tokens. BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io. BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken. BOOM’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BOOM

BOOM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

