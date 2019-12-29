BOSAGORA (BOA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $39,549.00

BOSAGORA (CURRENCY:BOA) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. BOSAGORA has a market cap of $7.04 million and approximately $39,549.00 worth of BOSAGORA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BOSAGORA has traded up 33.1% against the US dollar. One BOSAGORA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0291 or 0.00000394 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and GDAC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013577 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00191133 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.94 or 0.01351867 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025484 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00123624 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About BOSAGORA

BOSAGORA's total supply is 450,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,840,501 tokens. The official website for BOSAGORA is www.bosagora.io.

BOSAGORA's official message board is medium.com/bosagora.

Buying and Selling BOSAGORA

BOSAGORA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and GDAC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOSAGORA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOSAGORA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOSAGORA using one of the exchanges listed above.

