BOScoin (BOS) One Day Volume Tops $993,847.00

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 29th. In the last week, BOScoin has traded 42.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. BOScoin has a total market capitalization of $5.09 million and $993,847.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOScoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, Kucoin and GDAC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00066134 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOScoin Coin Profile

BOScoin is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,188,005,075 coins and its circulating supply is 864,812,707 coins. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BOScoin Coin Trading

BOScoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CoinBene and GDAC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

