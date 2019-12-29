BOX Token (BOX) Price Down 6.9% This Week

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One BOX Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0330 or 0.00000442 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, HitBTC and Hotbit. BOX Token has a total market cap of $3.29 million and approximately $22,306.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BOX Token has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BOX Token alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007320 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00008594 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000159 BTC.

BOX Token Token Profile

BOX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,648,748 tokens. The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one. BOX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@boxla888. The official website for BOX Token is box.la.

BOX Token Token Trading

BOX Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, HitBTC and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.