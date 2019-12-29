Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) Short Interest Up 9.8% in December

Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 242,000 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the November 28th total of 220,500 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 121,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boxlight during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Boxlight by 319.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,883 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boxlight during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Boxlight by 188.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 242,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BOXL opened at $1.10 on Friday. Boxlight has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 5.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.14.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 93.01% and a negative net margin of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $11.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.81 million. Research analysts anticipate that Boxlight will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BOXL. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Boxlight in a research report on Sunday, October 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Boxlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. National Securities began coverage on Boxlight in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Boxlight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.08.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

