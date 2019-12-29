BQT (BQTX) Market Cap Reaches $10.35 Million

BQT (CURRENCY:BQTX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. In the last seven days, BQT has traded up 16.9% against the dollar. BQT has a total market cap of $10.35 million and approximately $210,661.00 worth of BQT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BQT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0264 or 0.00000356 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Coinsbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BQT alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038012 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.66 or 0.06044371 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00029806 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00036208 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001879 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002569 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00001168 BTC.

About BQT

BQT is a token. Its launch date was August 9th, 2018. BQT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 392,276,061 tokens. BQT’s official Twitter account is @bqt_ico. The Reddit community for BQT is /r/bqtplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BQT’s official website is bqt.io.

BQT Token Trading

BQT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Coinsbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BQT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BQT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BQT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BQT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.