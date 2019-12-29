Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,680,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the November 28th total of 5,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, CEO Gerard H. Sweeney sold 10,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $156,054.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,319,652 shares in the company, valued at $20,454,606. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel A. Palazzo sold 14,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $219,953.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,295 shares in the company, valued at $615,295.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,537 shares of company stock worth $2,747,772. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $15.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.31 and its 200-day moving average is $14.87. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 24.28%. The company had revenue of $145.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 55.47%.

BDN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays set a $19.00 price target on Brandywine Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Brandywine Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.88.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

