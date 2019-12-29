BriaCoin Trading Down 8% Over Last 7 Days (BRIA)

BriaCoin (CURRENCY:BRIA) traded 20.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 29th. One BriaCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0361 or 0.00000487 BTC on popular exchanges. BriaCoin has a market cap of $26,828.00 and approximately $34.00 worth of BriaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BriaCoin has traded 8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,031.29 or 2.29307853 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000557 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00018187 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000247 BTC.

BriaCoin Profile

BRIA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2016. BriaCoin’s total supply is 743,431 coins. BriaCoin’s official website is briacoin.com. BriaCoin’s official Twitter account is @briacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BriaCoin

BriaCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BriaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BriaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BriaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

