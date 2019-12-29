BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Short Interest Up 10.6% in December

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the November 28th total of 2,550,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 317,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.9 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BBIO shares. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “reduce” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BridgeBio Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. grace capital purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $504,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $756,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $7,550,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 258.9% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 538,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,558,000 after acquiring an additional 388,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBIO stock opened at $36.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 14.00 and a current ratio of 14.00. BridgeBio Pharma has a 1-year low of $17.61 and a 1-year high of $48.36.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $26.74 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

