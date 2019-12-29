Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 574,800 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the November 28th total of 625,900 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 265,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

In other news, Chairman David H. Lissy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.39, for a total value of $1,503,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 307,574 shares in the company, valued at $46,256,053.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total value of $3,009,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 122,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,399,772.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,667 shares of company stock valued at $5,523,950. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,522,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,928,000 after acquiring an additional 519,883 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,281,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,793,000 after acquiring an additional 69,561 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,182,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,078,000 after acquiring an additional 148,834 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,480,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,271,000 after acquiring an additional 88,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 144.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,262,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,440,000 after acquiring an additional 746,259 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $150.89 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12 month low of $107.42 and a 12 month high of $168.28. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.40.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $511.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BFAM shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.67.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

