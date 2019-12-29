Brokerages Anticipate Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) Will Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) will announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Conn’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01. Conn’s posted earnings per share of $0.96 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full-year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.82. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Conn’s.

Get Conn's alerts:

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. Conn’s had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $377.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CONN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp set a $41.00 price target on Conn’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.50 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Conn’s in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Conn’s from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CONN. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Conn’s in the third quarter worth approximately $5,065,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Conn’s by 21.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,048,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,688,000 after purchasing an additional 186,498 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Conn’s by 9.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,094,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,321,000 after purchasing an additional 183,478 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Conn’s by 24.6% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 485,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 95,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Conn’s in the third quarter worth approximately $1,838,000. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CONN stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.31. 910,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,681,175. Conn’s has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.32 and a 200-day moving average of $20.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.03.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conn’s (CONN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.