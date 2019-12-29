Brokerages Anticipate Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.60 Million

Analysts expect Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) to report sales of $43.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Independence Contract Drilling’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $45.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $41.90 million. Independence Contract Drilling reported sales of $62.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, March 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independence Contract Drilling will report full year sales of $202.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $202.12 million to $202.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $190.56 million, with estimates ranging from $186.60 million to $196.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Independence Contract Drilling.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $45.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.05 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Independence Contract Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Independence Contract Drilling from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Independence Contract Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.69.

Shares of ICD opened at $0.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.16. Independence Contract Drilling has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $3.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICD. FMR LLC lifted its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 689,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 89,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 84,816 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Independence Contract Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 355,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 106,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in Independence Contract Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Independence Contract Drilling

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.

