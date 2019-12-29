Brokerages Anticipate Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $85.70 Million

Equities analysts expect Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) to announce $85.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Sailpoint Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $84.77 million and the highest estimate coming in at $87.50 million. Sailpoint Technologies posted sales of $80.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sailpoint Technologies will report full year sales of $285.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $284.29 million to $287.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $328.07 million, with estimates ranging from $310.00 million to $335.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sailpoint Technologies.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $75.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.50 million. Sailpoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. Sailpoint Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

Shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock opened at $23.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 344.29 and a beta of 2.15. Sailpoint Technologies has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

In other Sailpoint Technologies news, COO James Cameron Mcmartin sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total value of $74,142.00. Also, Director James Michael Pflaging sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $100,450.00. Insiders sold a total of 181,800 shares of company stock worth $3,666,822 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIL. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sailpoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

