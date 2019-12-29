Brokerages Anticipate salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to Post $0.55 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) will announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. salesforce.com reported earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full-year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $2.93. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow salesforce.com.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $171.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.68.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.98. 3,409,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,126,394. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $145.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.24. salesforce.com has a one year low of $130.10 and a one year high of $167.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.13.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 87,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.14, for a total value of $14,056,128.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,850,789.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total value of $261,412.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,644,267.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 370,623 shares of company stock valued at $58,793,864. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,771,856 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,917,454,000 after buying an additional 1,491,307 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,165,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,521,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,996 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,667,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,145,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749,613 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,910,865 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,145,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,575,462 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,273,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,392 shares during the last quarter. 80.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on salesforce.com (CRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.