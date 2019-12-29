Brokerages Anticipate Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Will Post Earnings of $5.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) will announce earnings of $5.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.78. Vail Resorts posted earnings per share of $5.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, March 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full-year earnings of $7.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $8.56. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $8.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vail Resorts.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.00) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $267.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.65 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.66) EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTN. SunTrust Banks reissued a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $263.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.66.

Shares of MTN opened at $242.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.77. Vail Resorts has a twelve month low of $179.60 and a twelve month high of $251.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 93.25%.

In other news, EVP David T. Shapiro sold 1,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $447,942.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,940.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Kirsten A. Lynch sold 5,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.62, for a total transaction of $1,333,769.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,900,257.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,502 shares of company stock valued at $3,568,534. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTN. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Vail Resorts by 4.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Vail Resorts by 3.0% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in Vail Resorts by 1.6% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Corp grew its position in Vail Resorts by 1.9% during the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

