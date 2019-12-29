Brokerages Expect Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16. Akamai Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.07 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.42. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Akamai Technologies.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $709.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, FBN Securities increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.19.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 1,760 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $442,094.40. Also, EVP James Gemmell sold 10,065 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $863,577.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,466.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,004 shares of company stock worth $4,567,719 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 37,980.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,030,480 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $323,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019,896 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,061,401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $402,178,000 after acquiring an additional 664,795 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,132,153 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,372,971,000 after acquiring an additional 307,796 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,537,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $25,013,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.50. The stock had a trading volume of 665,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,614. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.25. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $57.18 and a twelve month high of $93.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.59.

Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

