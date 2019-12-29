Brokerages Expect Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) to Announce -$1.58 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) to report earnings per share of ($1.58) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.32) and the lowest is ($1.83). Clovis Oncology reported earnings of ($1.88) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full year earnings of ($7.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.30) to ($6.93). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($5.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.78) to ($4.43). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Clovis Oncology.

Get Clovis Oncology alerts:

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $37.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.84 million. Clovis Oncology had a negative net margin of 298.53% and a negative return on equity of 1,576.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.71) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CLVS shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Clovis Oncology from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Clovis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clovis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Clovis Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLVS traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.15. 3,513,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,719,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market cap of $625.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 3.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.40. Clovis Oncology has a 1 year low of $2.93 and a 1 year high of $32.05.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC bought a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clovis Oncology (CLVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.