Brokerages Expect Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to Announce $0.11 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) will announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is $0.27. Golar LNG posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full-year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to $0.98. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Golar LNG.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $93.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.53 million. Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 111.81%.

GLNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Scotiabank set a $23.00 price target on shares of Golar LNG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. B. Riley set a $21.00 price target on shares of Golar LNG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CNA Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 13.7% during the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 63,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 133.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 713,148 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,179,000 after purchasing an additional 407,606 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Golar LNG during the third quarter worth $1,592,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Golar LNG during the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 26.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 503,054 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 104,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GLNG opened at $13.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.45 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Golar LNG has a 52-week low of $11.07 and a 52-week high of $24.83.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

