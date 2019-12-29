Brokerages Expect Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $927.62 Million

Brokerages expect Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) to announce $927.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $907.00 million to $968.00 million. Harley-Davidson posted sales of $955.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full-year sales of $4.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.61 billion to $4.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $4.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $39.00 target price on Harley-Davidson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.88.

Shares of HOG stock opened at $37.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. Harley-Davidson has a fifty-two week low of $30.17 and a fifty-two week high of $41.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 39.68%.

In other news, insider Lawrence G. Hund sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $321,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,593 shares in the company, valued at $426,050.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John A. Olin sold 44,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $1,641,203.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,438.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,465 shares of company stock valued at $2,778,503. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 130,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 47.5% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 150,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after buying an additional 48,307 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 23.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,259,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

