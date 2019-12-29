Brokerages Expect Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.08. Keysight Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full year earnings of $5.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.62 to $5.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Keysight Technologies.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.45.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 734,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,348. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.12 and a 200-day moving average of $96.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Keysight Technologies has a 12-month low of $58.24 and a 12-month high of $110.00.

In related news, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 109,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.80, for a total value of $11,378,971.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 298,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,033,086. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 23,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total transaction of $2,399,580.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,548,170.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 158,829 shares of company stock worth $16,513,651. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $355,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 312.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 836,184 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,319,000 after acquiring an additional 633,633 shares during the period. Symmetry Peak Management LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 71,095 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after acquiring an additional 51,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

Read More: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Keysight Technologies (KEYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.