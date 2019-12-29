Brokerages Expect Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) will announce earnings per share of $0.11 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 375%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $14.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.10 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

NASDAQ:LMRK traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,895. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a fifty-two week low of $10.32 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.24 and its 200-day moving average is $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $420.36 million, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 411.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 90,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 72,426 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. 15.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of portfolio of real property interests. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment involves the leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

