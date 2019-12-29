Brokerages Expect Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) to Announce $0.16 EPS

Equities analysts expect Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Meet Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Meet Group posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meet Group will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.51. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Meet Group.

Get Meet Group alerts:

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $52.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.57 million. Meet Group had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 5.20%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MEET. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Roth Capital began coverage on Meet Group in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Meet Group in a report on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Meet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Meet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.39.

Shares of MEET traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,860. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.01 and a 200 day moving average of $4.01. The company has a market cap of $371.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.57. Meet Group has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $6.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In related news, CFO James E. Bugden sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,993. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEET. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meet Group during the second quarter worth $2,670,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meet Group by 79.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,617,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,629,000 after acquiring an additional 717,543 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meet Group by 445.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 472,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 385,472 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meet Group by 6.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,811,619 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,264,000 after acquiring an additional 234,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Meet Group during the second quarter worth $791,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

About Meet Group

The Meet Group, Inc operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meet Group (MEET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.