Brokerages Expect NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) to Announce $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) to announce $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for NortonLifeLock’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. NortonLifeLock posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 81.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NortonLifeLock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 12.82%. NortonLifeLock’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share.

NLOK has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NortonLifeLock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on NortonLifeLock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NortonLifeLock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.67.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 196,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,645,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NLOK stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,500,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,553,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. NortonLifeLock has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $26.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is 42.74%.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NortonLifeLock (NLOK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.