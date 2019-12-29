Brokerages Expect Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) to Post -$0.40 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) will report ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Regenxbio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.19) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. Regenxbio reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1,100%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regenxbio will report full year earnings of ($2.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.06) to ($1.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.13) to $0.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Regenxbio.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.03). Regenxbio had a negative return on equity of 18.74% and a negative net margin of 99.57%. The business had revenue of $14.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Regenxbio’s quarterly revenue was up 177.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on RGNX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regenxbio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Regenxbio in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Regenxbio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Regenxbio from $85.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Regenxbio in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.83.

RGNX traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.54. 302,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,381. The company has a current ratio of 11.49, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Regenxbio has a 1 year low of $30.38 and a 1 year high of $63.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.86.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regenxbio by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,047,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $259,270,000 after purchasing an additional 169,888 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regenxbio by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,449,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,220,000 after purchasing an additional 44,452 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regenxbio by 69.8% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,362,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,105,000 after purchasing an additional 971,110 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Regenxbio by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,098,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,707,000 after purchasing an additional 43,156 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Regenxbio by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 426,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,889,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Regenxbio Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

