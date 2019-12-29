Brokerages Expect Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Analysts predict that Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) will announce earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Solid Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the lowest is ($0.63). Solid Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.67) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($2.62). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.30). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Solid Biosciences.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SLDB shares. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLDB. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Solid Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $472,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Solid Biosciences by 70.4% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 9,947 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Solid Biosciences by 35.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 23,118 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Solid Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Solid Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLDB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,035,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,380. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. Solid Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $32.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.34.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, an adeno-associated viral vector-mediated gene transfer, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

