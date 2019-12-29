Brokerages Expect Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to Announce $2.16 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) will announce earnings per share of $2.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.18 and the lowest is $2.10. Stanley Black & Decker reported earnings per share of $2.11 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full-year earnings of $8.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.32 to $8.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.76 to $9.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Stanley Black & Decker.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWK. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zelman & Associates downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.94.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $165.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.40. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12-month low of $115.02 and a 12-month high of $169.54.

Stanley Black & Decker declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.87%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 20,000 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.90, for a total value of $3,238,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,540,330.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nixon John acquired 169,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.18 per share, with a total value of $31,200.14. Insiders have sold a total of 61,720 shares of company stock valued at $9,846,273 over the last 90 days. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after buying an additional 16,069 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 22,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,041,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,367,000 after buying an additional 50,448 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 35,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 679,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,220,000 after buying an additional 18,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stanley Black & Decker (SWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.