Brokerages Set $15.00 Target Price for Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BAK)

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BAK) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $15.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Banco Bradesco an industry rank of 171 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Banco Bradesco from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

BAK opened at $14.96 on Friday. Banco Bradesco has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $30.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.04.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 0.41%. Research analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through five segments: Chemicals, Polyolefins, United States and Europe, Mexico, Vinyls. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco Bradesco (BAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.