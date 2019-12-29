Brokerages Set $9.00 Target Price for InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB)

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) has been given an average broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $9.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . an industry rank of 183 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ICMB shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. TheStreet downgraded InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

In other InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . news, Director Thomas J. Sullivan purchased 10,000 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $71,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 15,624 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $104,055.84. Insiders bought 81,454 shares of company stock valued at $561,870 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. 44.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ICMB opened at $6.80 on Friday. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $8.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.65 million, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.32.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . had a positive return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 48.63%. The company had revenue of $8.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.04 million. Sell-side analysts expect that InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s payout ratio is 101.01%.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . Company Profile

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

