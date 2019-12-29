Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) Short Interest Update

Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,740,000 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the November 28th total of 3,470,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 488,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days.

BRKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Brooks Automation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. B. Riley set a $47.00 price target on Brooks Automation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. BidaskClub cut Brooks Automation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brooks Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

In related news, SVP William T. Montone sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total value of $740,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 124,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,284,075.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 108,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $4,904,692.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 714,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,347,912.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 236,148 shares of company stock worth $10,622,776. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 969,851 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the 2nd quarter worth $415,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 125,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,598 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BRKS traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.06. 406,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,341. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.63 and its 200-day moving average is $39.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.88 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Brooks Automation has a 1-year low of $24.15 and a 1-year high of $50.35.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $200.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.38 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 55.99%. Brooks Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Brooks Automation will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.