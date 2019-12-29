Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.B) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.B) will report earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Brown-Forman’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.52. Brown-Forman posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Brown-Forman will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Brown-Forman.

Get Brown-Forman alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Brown-Forman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cfra cut Brown-Forman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Brown-Forman in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners cut Brown-Forman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Brown-Forman from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

Shares of BF.B opened at $67.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.91. The stock has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.65. Brown-Forman has a 12 month low of $44.57 and a 12 month high of $68.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.174 dividend. This is a positive change from Brown-Forman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. Brown-Forman’s payout ratio is currently 40.46%.

About Brown-Forman

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brown-Forman (BF.B)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brown-Forman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown-Forman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.