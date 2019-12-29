BTC Lite Hits 24 Hour Volume of $98.00 (BTCL)

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Over the last week, BTC Lite has traded down 32.4% against the dollar. BTC Lite has a market cap of $26,440.00 and approximately $98.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BTC Lite token can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00037989 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.08 or 0.06058225 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00029912 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00035579 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002533 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00001157 BTC.

About BTC Lite

BTC Lite (CRYPTO:BTCL) is a token. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 tokens. BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BTC Lite is medium.com/@btclite. The official website for BTC Lite is btclite.org.

Buying and Selling BTC Lite

BTC Lite can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTC Lite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTC Lite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

