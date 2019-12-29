BTU Protocol (BTU) Market Capitalization Achieves $10.10 Million

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One BTU Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001930 BTC on major exchanges including UPbit and Bittrex. Over the last week, BTU Protocol has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. BTU Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.10 million and $3,925.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol (CRYPTO:BTU) is a token. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,014,807 tokens. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol. BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com.

BTU Protocol Token Trading

BTU Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and UPbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTU Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

