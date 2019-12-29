Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc (NYSE:BBW) Short Interest Up 8.9% in December

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc (NYSE:BBW) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the November 28th total of 1,680,000 shares. Currently, 14.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 312,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

BBW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBW opened at $3.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.78. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The firm has a market cap of $47.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.12). Build-A-Bear Workshop had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $70.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items.

