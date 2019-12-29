Bulleon (BUL) Price Tops $0.0116 on Exchanges

Bulleon (CURRENCY:BUL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 29th. In the last week, Bulleon has traded 41% higher against the dollar. One Bulleon token can now be bought for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000157 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and STEX. Bulleon has a total market capitalization of $12,755.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of Bulleon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013659 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00186296 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.65 or 0.01283030 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025322 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00123013 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bulleon Profile

Bulleon’s total supply is 1,160,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,096,353 tokens. Bulleon’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bulleon’s official website is bulleon.io. The Reddit community for Bulleon is /r/Bulleon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bulleon’s official message board is medium.com/@Bulleon_net.

Buying and Selling Bulleon

Bulleon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bulleon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bulleon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bulleon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

