Burst (BURST) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $20,694.00

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Burst has a market cap of $8.02 million and $20,694.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Burst has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One Burst coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges including C-CEX, Upbit, Coinroom and Poloniex.

About Burst

Burst (CRYPTO:BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,076,576,879 coins. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org.

Buying and Selling Burst

Burst can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Livecoin, Coinroom, Bittrex, C-CEX and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burst should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Burst using one of the exchanges listed above.

