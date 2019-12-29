Burst Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15,894.00 (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. Burst has a total market cap of $8.34 million and approximately $15,894.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Burst has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Burst coin can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Coinroom, Bittrex and Upbit.

About Burst

Burst (BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,076,450,855 coins. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net.

Buying and Selling Burst

Burst can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Livecoin, Poloniex, Bittrex, Coinroom and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burst should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Burst using one of the exchanges listed above.

