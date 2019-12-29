Business Credit Substitute Price Hits $0.20 (BCS)

Business Credit Substitute (CURRENCY:BCS) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One Business Credit Substitute token can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002702 BTC on exchanges including BCEX and BiKi. Business Credit Substitute has a market cap of $355,327.00 and $45,110.00 worth of Business Credit Substitute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Business Credit Substitute has traded down 30.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013659 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00186296 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.65 or 0.01283030 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025322 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00123013 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Business Credit Substitute Profile

Business Credit Substitute’s total supply is 68,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,774,879 tokens. The official website for Business Credit Substitute is www.bcachain.org/en. Business Credit Substitute’s official Twitter account is @

. The official message board for Business Credit Substitute is www.bcachain.org/news.php/en.

Buying and Selling Business Credit Substitute

Business Credit Substitute can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiKi and BCEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Business Credit Substitute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Business Credit Substitute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Business Credit Substitute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

