Bytecoin (BCN) Market Capitalization Achieves $53.07 Million

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. During the last week, Bytecoin has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Bytecoin has a market cap of $53.07 million and $26,838.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Cryptohub, OKEx and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.19 or 0.00630142 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002358 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001728 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 5th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org. Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org.

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

Bytecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Coindeal, HitBTC, Poloniex, Stocks.Exchange, Binance, cfinex, Cryptohub, TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

