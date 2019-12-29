Bytom (BTM) Hits Market Cap of $66.85 Million

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 29th. During the last week, Bytom has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0667 or 0.00000904 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EXX, Kucoin, OKEx and CoinEx. Bytom has a total market cap of $66.85 million and $6.13 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.90 or 0.00581639 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011121 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00009864 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 705.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000480 BTC.

About Bytom

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2014. Bytom’s total supply is 1,407,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,002,499,275 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bytom

Bytom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, Bibox, CoinEx, BitMart, LBank, Cryptopia, Kucoin, Huobi, FCoin, EXX, Neraex, RightBTC, Gate.io, BigONE, OTCBTC, CoinEgg, OKEx, HitBTC and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

