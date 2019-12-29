Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Short Interest Up 10.3% in December

Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 779,300 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the November 28th total of 706,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 368,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Loop Capital raised shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cabot Microelectronics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.60.

Get Cabot Microelectronics alerts:

Shares of CCMP opened at $142.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Cabot Microelectronics has a 12 month low of $88.05 and a 12 month high of $160.81. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.31.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $278.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.90 million. Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 3.78%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cabot Microelectronics will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Cabot Microelectronics’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 10,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total value of $1,356,353.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,713.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCMP. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in Cabot Microelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,633,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 9.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 8.2% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 727,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,782,000 after purchasing an additional 55,013 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot Microelectronics

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.