Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) Short Interest Update

Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 100,840,000 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the November 28th total of 109,190,000 shares. Currently, 15.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.8 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CZR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank set a $13.00 price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.97.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Benninger sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $117,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,376. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard D. Broome sold 118,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $1,545,057.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,273 shares of company stock worth $1,736,271 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth $181,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter worth $186,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $230,000.

Caesars Entertainment stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.62. 9,031,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,435,557. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52. Caesars Entertainment has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $13.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.98.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.49). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Caesars Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

