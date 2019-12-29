Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE) Short Interest Update

Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 224,400 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the November 28th total of 204,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Caesarstone stock opened at $14.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.44. Caesarstone has a 12 month low of $12.49 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $142.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.17 million. Caesarstone had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 3.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Caesarstone will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Caesarstone by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 8,002 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Caesarstone in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Caesarstone by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Caesarstone by 1,127.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 226,830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after buying an additional 208,349 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Caesarstone by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSTE. BidaskClub cut shares of Caesarstone from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Caesarstone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.33.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market.

