Caladrius Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLBS) Short Interest Up 6.8% in December

Caladrius Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLBS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the November 28th total of 42,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 28,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Caladrius Biosciences stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLBS) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,740 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.00% of Caladrius Biosciences worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Caladrius Biosciences alerts:

CLBS stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.25. The stock had a trading volume of 37,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,048. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.52. The firm has a market cap of $21.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.63. Caladrius Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $5.44.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.04). Equities analysts anticipate that Caladrius Biosciences will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing products in cardiovascular and autoimmune disease that have the potential to restore the health of people with chronic illnesses. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

Further Reading: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Caladrius Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caladrius Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.