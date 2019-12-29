CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the November 28th total of 2,110,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 369,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAMP. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of CalAmp by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 184,444 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 58,743 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,248,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of CalAmp by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,091,501 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,749,000 after buying an additional 126,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.35. The stock had a trading volume of 413,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,207. The stock has a market cap of $320.41 million, a PE ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. CalAmp has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $14.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.63.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $96.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.11 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a positive return on equity of 6.90%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CalAmp will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. First Analysis downgraded shares of CalAmp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CalAmp in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of CalAmp from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of CalAmp in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.86.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

